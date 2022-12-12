BREAKING: a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on Signal Mountain Road

A pedestrian was struck near Walmart on Signal Mountain Road.
Local 3 News was told that the victim suffered major trauma and will be taken to the hospital.
We will update you as we learn more.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 57°
L 45°
49°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 54°
L 38°
44°
Athens
Cloudy
H 53°
L 36°
46°
Benton
Cloudy
H 57°
L 45°
49°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 57°
L 45°
49°
Dalton
Fog
H 58°
L 45°
48°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 51°
L 36°
41°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 57°
L 45°
49°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 53°
L 36°
46°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 51°
L 36°
41°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 61°
L 47°
52°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 57°
L 45°
49°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 57°
L 45°
49°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.