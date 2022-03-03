The Braves will be visiting the Tennessee Valley in June 2022.
The franchise says The World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist is making 151 stops across Braves Country to honor the 151st year as a franchise.
At each stop, fans can celebrate the Braves historic 2021 World Series championship with an opportunity to take a photo with the Commissioner's Trophy.
The Braves and Commissioner's Trophy are expected to make two appearances in Chattanooga. The first during the Nightfall Concert Series on June 3rd from 6-9 p.m. The second is at Riverbend Music Festival on June 4th from 2-6 p.m.
A third appearance to the Scenic City is expected in the Ooltewah area on June 5th from 1-4 p.m. at the Cambridge Square.
The tour will begin on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in Atlanta and continue through the spring and summer.
Fans can visit HERE for more information, as well as additional dates and locations.