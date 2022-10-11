The Brainerd Recreation Center will forever don the name of a Chattanooga health leader.
The center was named after Chris Ramsey, who died of COVID in January of 2021 at the age of 54.
"It's bittersweet," said Lucrecia Ramsey, his wife of almost 30 years. "I miss him very much. That was my best friend. The father of our children. My husband."
Almost two years after his death, his memory is being honored in a way reminiscent of how he lived.
The Brainerd Recreation Center, a place that's become synonymous with community in the area, will now be called the Chris L. Ramsey, Sr. Recreation Center.
His widow hopes the center will become a home for community events to help people who live in the area.
"He didn't just sit back and let others do," Ramsey said. "He wanted to do and share his part."
It's an honor his family with never forget.
"He gave his whole life for that, up to the very last day, he was serving," Ramsey said. "Before he went into the hospital, he was serving. So, if he can do that, we all can do that."
Best known for his work promoting the minority health fair, Ramsey was an advocate for bridging gaps in public health for majority-minority neighborhoods.
"I will forever be in his debt and grateful for everything he did during his lifetime to inspire all of us to make that vision a reality," said Mayor Tim Kelly during the dedication. "Chris lived by the phrase 'service is the price we pay for the space that we occupy.'"
A plaque in Ramsey's honor is now hung in the entryway of the center, a reminder of his dedication to service and community.
But his wife hopes it's just the beginning.
"Please, don't let this be Chris' legacy, just a sign with his name on it," she said. "His legacy needs to be continued with all of us getting involved in the community."