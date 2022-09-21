Chattanooga police say a Brainerd High student was arrested on Wednesday, following an altercation with a school resource officer.
It happened shortly before 1:00pm outside of the Brainerd Recreation Center on North Moore Road.
Police say the SRO was called to the center to break up a fight but found the fight had already been broken up by the time he arrived.
Police say the SRO was attempting to get information from a 15-year-old suspect when the teen began assaulting him, hitting him several times in the face.
Police say the SRO struggled to get the minor in custody but was eventually able to do so.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for observaiton of pre-existing medical conditions and was not injured during the altercation with the SRO.
Police say an initial review of the video shows the SRO acted within policy.
The suspect faces charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
