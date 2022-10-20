The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a student for bringing a loaded gun to school on Thursday.
A HCSO spokesperson says the school resource officer at Brainerd High learned that a gun was on campus and found the student who brought it.
The HCSO says the student admitted to having the gun while being questioned and a loaded Taurus 9mm was found in the student’s front waistband during a search.
The student was taken into custody and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.
No names have been released.
A spokesperson with Hamilton County Schools said, in part, "appropriate steps are being taken by Hamilton County Schools."
