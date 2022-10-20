Gun found at Central High School on Thursday; juvenile student arrested

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a student for bringing a loaded gun to school on Thursday.

A HCSO spokesperson says the school resource officer at Brainerd High learned that a gun was on campus and found the student who brought it.

The HCSO says the student admitted to having the gun while being questioned and a loaded Taurus 9mm was found in the student’s front waistband during a search.

The student was taken into custody and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

No names have been released.

A spokesperson with Hamilton County Schools said, in part, "appropriate steps are being taken by Hamilton County Schools."

Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.

Recommended for you