The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a Brainerd High School student was arrested on Friday after a weapon was found on her during a fight on campus.
HCSO spokesperson Matt Lea says the school resource officer found a taser on the 18-year-old student once he broke up a fight between her and another girl.
Lea says the student who was found with the taser would not comply with deputies and resisted arrested.
The student was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
She is chareged with Prohibited Weapon on School Grounds, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.
Lea did not say if the other student involved in the fight is facing any charges.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.