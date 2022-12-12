A Brainerd High School student was arrested Monday morning for carrying a weapon on campus and possession of drugs, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.
According to authorities, a teacher at the high school smelled marijuana on the minor and called administrators.
A School Resource Deputy found approximately 6.9 grams of marijuana in a chip bag in the student's backpack along with a loaded firearm in the student's blue jeans.
The juvenile is facing charges of Carrying a Firearm on School Grounds and Simple Possession of Marijuana.