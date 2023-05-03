Brainerd High students were put into lockdown and parents were notified of an active shooter on Wednesday morning. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
Mark has a son that attends the school, and he says he was terrified after receiving the call notifying parents. He says he was fearful for the lives of those involved.
He says the heavy response sparked more emotion.
“You see them all outside of the schools just waiting. You think the worst because of stuff you see on social media and in other cities," he says.
Mark rushed to the school to be reunited with his son. Parents met at a nearby church while police searched and cleared the building.
“I’m just ready to get my son and to home like get away from all the chaos and confusion," he says.
Two students say they were placed on lockdown, and they knew it was not just a drill. One says he called friends and family to check in. Another says the classroom became overwhelmed with panic.
"The room I was in had some windows. They were making plans about throwing crutches at the window so they would break, and we could leave," recalls a sophomore.
He says they began to brainstorm different ideas to escape the potential threat. He says police escorted them from their classrooms to be reunited with family.
He says he's glad the situation was not real, and he appreciates the immediate response.
“Everybody got here and everybody’s safe, even though it was what it was," he says. "I think they did a good job.”