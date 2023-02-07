Sammy Seamster Jr. has been promoted to Senior Firefighter at the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Sammy’s dedication to helping others and his passion for learning have earned him the respect of his colleagues, and he is a great example of a true leader.
He has bravely fought cancer on two separate occasions and continues to excel in his career. Outside of work, he is a dedicated coach and mentor to students at Brainerd High School.
The Chattanooga Fire Department is proud to have Sammy as a part of its team.