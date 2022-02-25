A local Baptist church continues to help Ukrainians during this difficult time.
After retiring from the Army, Bruce MacDonald lived in Ukraine as a missionary for nine years. He started two ministries. One was an eyeglass ministry.
"Called clear vision, both in a physical sense and a spiritual sense," Brainerd Baptist Church Missionary Bruce MacDonald said.
He and his team conduct eye glass clinics on the border of Ukraine and Russia, handing out more than 40,000 pairs of glasses. The other ministry, softball clinics, a sport Ukrainians were unfamiliar with.
"It was also showing them what Christians do and do best and that is doing the good news," MacDonald said.
In 2014, MacDonald said he had to leave.
"We were the last Americans out of the Eastern Ukraine but it just got to the point to that the city had fallen to the separatists and we had to leave because it became extremely dangerous for us," MacDonald said.
MacDonald still goes back and does his missionary work, building and continuing relationships with so many Ukrainians. After hearing the news of the attacks, he said he had to try to help.
"As we're talking to people you can actually hear the shelling that was going on," MacDonald said.
He said he could relate being in a dangerous situation.
"I've spent all morning today contacting people and trying to find out where our ministry partners are so we can provide contact information that want to know where to go and who to contact," MacDonald said.
He said he's trying to help people find a safe place.
"Survival is the key," MacDonald said, "I think they have great faith, but in their humanity they have great fear."
He said it's difficult trying to help from afar, communicating is tough and money transactions have been cut off. He said there is one way all of us can help.
"The need for Ukraine is pray today, and they desperately want to know that we care," MacDonald said.
Right now, MacDonald said they are unable to send supplies to Ukraine, but they will as soon as they are able.