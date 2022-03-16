The water infrastructure in Bradley County is about to get a facelift.
It's all thanks to a new $1.45 million loan to the Hiwassee Utilities Commission in Bradley County.
The loan is coming from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and has been in the works for the last two years. The commission says the water plant has been running 24/7 for over 40 years.
"If you operate a plant 24 hours a day, you have to continuously doing maintenance, replacements, upgrades, improvements," said Teresa Torbett, Manager for the commission.
With the new loan, Douglas Lecomte with the commission says they will be able to complete some major upgrades to the plant.
"The loan will go to filter control valve replacements, plant flow meter replacements, a new air compressor to backup the present air compressor so we don't have to shut down, and a new maintenance area for which we need more space since we have more new parts coming," said Lecomte.
He told Local 3 News the upgrades will allow them to improve efficiency and maintain a reliable flow of water to the utility districts they supply to.
"That's Cleveland, Athens, Riceville, McMinn County, who just uses us for backup, they don't take any water at the present and then Charleston and Calhoun," explained Lecomte.
Chattanooga will also be receiving a $19 million loan to improve the wastewater treatment and infiltration in the sewer collection system.
these changes will help areas like Hamill Rd. That's where Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger was hit and killed while checking a flooded manhole, three years ago.
Ellis Smith, Director of Projects for the City of Chattanooga has been working to make these changes since the accident.
"By adding more options on how we can quickly treat the water the less back flow you are going to see farther up coming out of the man hole covers or flowing back onto the road from some of those gutters and drains," says Smith.
Smith says they already started to close the gap on the long term issue and hope the additional funds will seal the deal.
While the upgrades will help improve efficiency and maintenance of the water plant in Bradley County. $1.45 million will also be going to the McMinn County to help with their water improvement. Lecomte tells me this won't necessarily impact resident's water bills.