This week Bradley County SPCA is taking part in a nationwide movement to help clear the shelters.
“Shelters all over the nation are struggling right now. We’re seeing an influx of animals coming in," said Bradley County SPCA Executive Director Melissa Smith.
Smith is just one of the many animal shelter directors working through the end of July to give animals a forever home.
“The adoptions are free to the public in an effort to help move the animals and then they also give a portion of the proceeds back to the shelter so they can function," said Smith.
Bradley County SPCA is working with the Bissell Foundation to provide free adoptions through the end of July, along with shelters across the country.
“Just as many as [adoptions] possible," said Smith. "Even if we could just get 10 dog adoption in this week, it would be great.”
Smith said clearing the shelters is crucial in Bradley County, as intake numbers keep rising following the pandemic.
“We never euthanize for time or space so we have some dogs that have been here since October, since November," said Smith. "They’re really great dogs but people tend to want the small, cute puppies but the large dogs get overlooked.”
She just hopes people will keep an open mind and take advantage to bring home a furry friend.
“Just take your time, meet with the animal, once you get them home, give them time to adjust and decompress from the shelter," said Smith.
You must bring a leash and collar if adopting a dog.
You can bring or buy a carrier if adopting a cat.