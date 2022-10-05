The Bradley County SPCA is launching multiple deals this week to clear the shelter.
For starters, they're waiving fees through Saturday as part of their 'Empty the Shelter' event.
"When we did this adoption event in the month of July, we did 90 adoptions and 70 of those were during this 'Empty the Shelter' event," said Director of Animal Care Melissa Smith.
She said all adoption fees are waived besides kittens and puppies, but that's not the only deal to watch out for if you can't make it this week.
"Adoptions nationally are slower," said Smith. After everything started to go back with COVID, intake is going up across in organizations across the country and adoptions have kind of leveled out."
October is also the National Big Dog Campaign, where shelters across the country give special discounts on big dogs and educate the public on the convenience of raising a big dog.
"Best Friends is trying to help the shelters educate the public about how big dogs are sometimes couch potatoes and help them move because sometimes they just sit and sit and sit," said Smith.
Smith said if you want a special deal for your current furry friend, you can also get discounts on certain vaccinations at Petco or get a voucher though Bradley County SPCA, which is funded by an $8,000 grant.
"You come to the facility, we give you a voucher, then you get your animal spayed or neutered at Dixie Day Spay," said Smith.
She said no matter what deal you take advantage of, there is some way to help out a furry friend.
"So many delightful dogs that are waiting far too long," said Smith. "If you can't adopt during this event, you can always foster."