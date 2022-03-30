With Spring here, it also means it's the start of a new season for Bradley Couny SPCA.
"Always seems like you don't have any cats in care and then literally the next week you're just full," said Director of Animal Care Melissa Smith. "It seems to happen really quickly."
She said April is the purr-fect time of year for an influx of kittens, also known as kitten season.
"The community cats and kittens, they start trying to reproduce and make babies so we see a large influx starting at about a month through about the beginning, middle of fall," said Smith.
She's putting out a call for help now before cats start coming in and numbers start to rise quickly.
"Last year we took in 600 cats and kittens in 21, about 350 of those were kittens," said Smith.
Smith said people can volunteer in multiple ways.
They can foster a baby kitten or a mother and it's litter, depending on your experience.
"Mom does all the work, feeds the babies, cleans them up, all you really have to do is provide mom food," said Smith. "Or if you're a little more experienced, it's those neonate kittens without moms where they require a lot more attention."
You can adopt a kitten when it becomes available, giving it a forever home.
"We do give priority to foster parents so if you had a little bottle baby kitten you were fostering for us and then when the kitten became available you wanted to adopt, you'd be the first one to be able to adopt the kitten," said Smith.
Finally, you can donate more items needed, like snuggle safe discs, feeding bottles, and more.
"But even things just like regular food and toys, formula, we always need formula for the kittens, blankets, so there's a tons of cute items for the baby shower that is going to help," said Smith.
You can see what items need to be donated or what pets are available here.