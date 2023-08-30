The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says citizens of the Bradley/Cleveland area have experienced a recent barrage of phone scams.
They say the scenarios used are similar to the ones in the past, where the phone scammer attempts to convince someone they’re in some type of legal trouble and must provide money to prevent being arrested.
The scammer may use fake or even real names of officers from your local agency.
It is important to remember that you should never reveal any personal information or provide any method of payment (including gift card numbers) to any caller making such claims.
The sheriff's office says some of the latest numbers were from: 423-291-8422 and 423-766-8809.
Please know that law enforcement agencies are not going to call you to ask you for your money.
Additionally, all of the office phone numbers for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office begin with 423-728- ***.
The sheriff's office asks that you make sure your loved ones are aware of such scams and know how to avoid being a victim of fraud. They say when in doubt, to call the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.