The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person in Bradley County.
 
The sheriff's office says 75-year-old Kenneth Redden was last seen near his home on Country Wood Drive wearing black jeans, with a striped button down shirt, and glasses.
 
Redden is said to have Salt & Pepper Hair/Beard. He is 5'7 and weighs 170 pounds.
 
Kenneth Redden
 
Please call (423) 728-7311 if you have any information concerning Kenneth’s whereabouts.

