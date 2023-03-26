featured
Bradley County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 75-year-old in Bradley County
- Jordan Rudzinski
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person in Bradley County.
The sheriff's office says 75-year-old Kenneth Redden was last seen near his home on Country Wood Drive wearing black jeans, with a striped button down shirt, and glasses.
Redden is said to have Salt & Pepper Hair/Beard. He is 5'7 and weighs 170 pounds.
Please call (423) 728-7311 if you have any information concerning Kenneth’s whereabouts.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
