The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who they say robbed a Cleveland tobacco shop at gunpoint on Tuesday.
Deputies say the suspects walked into Tobacco King on Spring Place Road armed with guns.
Deputies say the suspects took cash, vapes, and other products before they fled the scene in what appeared to be a compact SUV.
Both suspects were wearing black pants and long-sleeved shirts with head coverings.
If you recognize the suspects or have any information about this case, please call the BCSO crime tip line at (423) 728-7336.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward to the person who provides information which leads to the identification and arrest of both suspects in this case.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.