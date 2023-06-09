The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the near drowning of a toddler on Thursday evening.
It happened at a home in the 1900 block of Bancroft Road shortly after 5:00pm.
A release from the BCSO says EMS responded to the scene where "lifesaving efforts” were performed to keep the one-year-old alive.
The child was taken to a Life Force chopper at Tennova Hospital and then flown to Erlanger Children’s Hospital.
The child’s name and condition have not been released.
Officials have not said if charges will be filed.
The incident is still under investigation.
