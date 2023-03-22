Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Lois Street SE early Wednesday morning.
Upon arrival, one male victim was found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to information provided at the scene, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when two males approached and ordered him into his residence.
A physical altercation was said to ensue, resulting in one of the suspects shooting the victim. The suspects fled the scene after taking the victim’s vehicle, a 2003 silver Toyota 4Runner.
The suspects have not been located as of now.
First responders treated the victim and then airlifted him to Erlanger for further treatment.
Detectives are actively working on the investigation; more details will be released once available.
If you have any information on this incident, call the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336.