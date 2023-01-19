The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says a death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a home on Thursday morning.
Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Christian Drive around 11:20am in reference to a domestic disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they found a man outside the home suffering from injuries and they found two women inside the home.
The sheriff office’s says one woman was dead and deputies say the other woman is suspected of assaulting the man who was found outside.
No one has been arrested at this time.
The names of the people involved have not been released.
