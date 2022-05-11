BCSO INVESTIGATES REPORT OF ANIMAL ABUSE CAPTURED ON VIDEO
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of animal abuse that recently occurred and captured on video.
BCSO says on May 10, 2022, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints related to a severe beating of a dog which was captured on video.
The sheriff's office reports that there is a current investigation pertaining to this matter.
Two persons of interest have been identified and located. Both are juveniles and their names will not be released.
As this investigation is currently active, no further information will be released at this time.