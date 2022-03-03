The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is organizing donations for law enforcement in Ukraine.
It is being organized by Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson.
It started with a text from his friend and former colleague who is now a mission advisor for Ukraine.
Sheriff Lawson did not think twice about the opportunity to help law enforcement in Ukraine when it came about.
"You have to respect them. You have to see the fight in them, even the people on up to their leader. I talk about being a patriot. I believe that is there. What impresses me is their leader stood right up beside them. He is right there with them. He is not out with his suit on going down the street walking away from them. He is standing right there with them, and I appreciate that. Anything that we can do here at the Sheriff’s office I am willing to do,” Lawson said.
An Amazon wish list is now set up and is on the Bradley County Sheriff Department Facebook page to see what Ukraine officers need.
"I think they are looking for the tourniquets, bandages, some kind of cleaning supplies. They have them listed on there, and you will get an idea,” Lawson said.
Other needs include night-vision goggles and satellite WiFi hotspots. The list will grow.
Just two days into the mission, supplies are already rolling in heavy.
"Yesterday, we sent our truck here at the Sheriff's office out to a gentleman that already had it boxed up and ready to go. One truckload and they sent me a picture of it. We went and picked it up, and we will store it here and get it shipped out tomorrow. We do not want to be late about getting stuff shipped out to them because they are in need now,” Lawson said.
Donations will be shipped out every Thursday until there is no longer; a need.
Lawson encourages his people to do what they can to help out those who are suffering.
"I believe this community always rises to the top if there is a certain need. I believe this is a need for good people that we need to help them, and I think this community will step up to the plate again and once again help the people that need to be helped,” Lawson said.
Donations can be dropped out during operation hours or mailed.