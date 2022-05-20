The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of United Christian Academy has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.
The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Amber Paige Green was indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated statutory rape on May 18.
The sheriff’s office says the indictment stemmed from an investigation that revealed Green allegedly had a sexual encounter with a student while off campus on May 15.
Green was arrested on Friday and booked at the Bradley County Jail where she is being held on a $20,000 bond.
