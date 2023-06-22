Another day, another scam circulating in the Tennessee Valley.
This time the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning of scammers pretending to be from the agency and calling people to steal their money following several reported attempts.
A post on the BCSO Facebook page says the scammers claim they are calling over an urgent matter, like a payment needed to prevent an arrest or to cover the cost of a court-ordered DNA test.
The post says the scammers are even using the names of actual BCSO employees.
The BCSO says the agency does not call people to request money or a payment over the phone.
"If we’re really looking for you, we’ll show up in person.”
The BCSO encourages anyone with questions or doubts to call the agency at 423-728-7300.