This week, the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association chose Bradley County Sheriff, Steve Lawson, out of 95 county sheriffs, as the recipient of the Sheriff of the Year Award for the State of Tennessee.
According to the T.S.A., this comes as Sheriff Lawson has been very active with the Sheriff’s Association and has been instrumental in some key legislation, including the contracting of third-party mental health transports to alleviate deputy tasking and Joker’s Law.
Past recipients of this award, along with the Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors, make the selection each year.
Sheriff Lawson added, “I am humbled to have been chosen to receive this award from the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. As Sheriff, I am blessed to be surrounded by many great men and women at the Sheriff’s Office as well as having the support of the best county in the State of Tennessee. We will continue our efforts to get better every day.”
Pictured from left to right: Putnam County Sheriff and former T.S.A. President, Eddie Farris; Executive Director of T.S.A, Jeff Bledsoe; Bradley County Sheriff, Steve Lawson; Wilson County Sheriff and current T.S.A. President, Robert Bryan.