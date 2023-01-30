Last week, Bradley County Schools made a generous donation of two retired class 8 commercial trucks to the Partnerships in Industry and Education (PIE) Innovation Center in Cleveland, Tennessee.
These trucks, previously owned and operated by McKee Foods, will be used to give local students hands-on experience in a real-world fleet maintenance environment, and better help them prepare for their future career aspirations.
John Williams, Fleet Maintenance Manager at McKee Foods, expressed his enthusiasm for the donation: "[We] know that an investment in practical education environments like the PIE Center assures that there will be a pool of savvy fleet maintenance professionals who are job ready for careers that are both personally and financially rewarding. That helps the industry but, more importantly, it helps the young men and women who choose to pursue this career path.”
Representatives of the PIE Innovation Center are excited about the impact the donation will have on their students' future outcomes, "Today, we experienced the true meaning of PIE when longtime partner McKee Foods donated and delivered a retired class 8 commercial truck to our new Medium/Heavy Truck Technology Program. The truck will be used in the PIE Center’s fleet maintenance technician development training courses. The truck will give our students and future TCAT students hands-on experience in a “real world” fleet maintenance environment in preparation for later career aspirations. Thank you Mckee Foods Corporation for your generosity and continued support. You are truly making a difference in the future generation."
The Partnerships in Industry and Education (PIE) Innovation Center, located in Cleveland, is a regional educational facility that aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge for successful postsecondary careers and workforce opportunities. This center provides students with access to business, industry, secondary/postsecondary educational resources, and nonprofit services all in one place.