Bradley County Schools have decided to cancel all after-school activities on Thursday.
A spokesperson with the school shared a statement on Facebook just after 1 p.m.
"Due to the threat of severe weather moving into the area this afternoon and evening, all after-school activities for Bradley County Schools are canceled."
The statement says the cancellation includes 21st Century, BCU, and the YMCA After School Programs.Boys and Girls Club will operate as normal.
The school system notes that schools will dismiss at the regular time.