A Bradley County school bus #19 was hit from the rear by a passenger car on Spring Place Road around 7:35am Thursday.
At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus, according to the school system.
EMS, Bradley County Sheriff's Office, and Bradley County Administration were dispatched to the scene.
No serious injuries were reported at the time of the crash.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
The students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.