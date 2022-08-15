A Bradley County School bus was struck from the rear Monday morning as it was enroute to Ocoee Middle School.
The school bus, with only middle school students aboard, was hit by the passenger car from behind.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
EMS, Cleveland City Police Department, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the accident investigation.
Students were later transported safely to Ocoee Middle School.