It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, only on restaurant failed its inspection.
Ok Maguey II on Candies Creek Lane in Cleveland scored a 63.
The inspector found cans of peppers severely damaged at the seals.
They said multiple food items were being cooled incorrectly and not reheated to the correct temperature.
According to the inspector the backdoors were not fully self-closing.
The inspector said chicken was being thawed by laying it out on shelf.
Containers were found wet stacked.
Carnitas dated December 7 were still being held in the cooler for use.
The person in charge was not able to answer any food safety questions related to cooling procedures.
The inspector reminded the restaurant of the food safety training available through the Bradley County Health Department.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Scenic City Hostel 821 Houston Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Volcano Crab and Bar 2342 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Krystal CHNF08 621 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 S & S Shaved Ice 2912 Chamberlain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sonic Drive In Dayton Pike LLC 8642 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Brink’s Eats & Drinks (Mobile) 2105 South Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Burritos el Chepes (Mobile) 613 Kinser Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bonjour Sucre (Mobile0 45 E Main Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions North 123 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Curated Arch 45 E Main Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ink Mxr 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Jonathan’s Grille 631 Camp Jordan Parkway East Ridge, TN
- 100 Barley 235 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Slim & Husky’s Chattanooga MLK 401 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hibachi & Sushi 5513 TN-153 Suite 117 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Jack’s Family Restaurant #310 4038 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 95 Wendy’s 1010 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Spooney’s 730 Inman Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 70 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 93 Las Margaritas VIII 1647 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Big Tom’s Backyard Grill 88 Mouse Creek Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Panda Express 4475 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN
- 94 La Fogata Mexican Restaurant 4265 TL Rogers Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 The Gondolier Pizza 3300 Keith N Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 63 Ok Maguey II 3836 Candies Creek Lane NW Cleveland, TN
- 93 Six Happiness Asian Restaurant 615 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 107 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 90 Springhill Suites (Pool) 155 General Lee Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 AMC (Battlefield 10) 1099 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Pizza Hut (Battlefield Parkway) #37592 1919 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 99 The Spot Creamery 7787 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
None
Whitfield County
None