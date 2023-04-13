It was a good week for passing restaurant scores in Tennessee Valley.
Only one restaurant in Bradley County received a failing score— Japanese Hibachi Express in Cleveland got a 59.
Inspectors saw multiple employees not properly washing their hands after food prep and saw a live roach in the kitchen.
They also saw uncovered raw egg shells and uncooked vegetables, along with spouts, vegetable rolls, and pork dumplings not being held at proper hot temperatures.
According to inspectors, old rice, carrots, and cabbage were not dated. There were also unlabeled containers of salt, sugar, oil.
Other observations included utensils stored in water, containers wet stacked, an unsanitary wiping cloth, and no proper food cooling methods.
Inspectors also said the floor was in very poor condition and there was a lack of managerial control.
If you have questions about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym— call your local health department.
Catoosa County:
- 100 Performance Learning Center School 2 Barnhart Cir. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Heritage Middle School 4005 Popular Springs Rd. Ringgold, GA
- 100 Springhill Suites By Marriott 155 General Lee St. Ringgold, GA
- 92 The Post General Store 2862 Lafayette Rd. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 Domino’s (Battlefield Pkwy) 591 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 99 Little Caesars (Battlefield Pkwy) 591 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 80 Tru (pool) 5509 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 100 Hampton Inn (spa) 6875 Battlefield Pkwy. Ringgold, GA
2) Dade County: none
3) Murray County: none
4) Walker County:
- 88 Krystal 2354 N. Main St. Lafayette, GA.
- 93 Sonic Drive Inn Chickamauga 1016 Lafayette Rd. Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Domino’s Pizza 8868 110 Cove Rd. Chickamauga, GA
- 91 Wendy’s 399 N. Main St. Lafayette, GA
- 90 Clara’s Place 640 S. Main St. Lafayette, GA
Whitfield County:
- 96 Park Creek School 1500 Hale Bowen Dr. Dalton, GA
- 99 G & G’S Catering 1109 N. Hamilton St. Dalton, GA
- 100 Baby Hughy’s Pizza & Calzones 715 N. Varnell Rd. Tunnel Hill, GA
Hamilton County:
- 91 Waffle House #1188 5466 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
- 93 7 Brews Drive-Thru Coffee Shop #062 5417 TN-153 Hixson, TN
- 98 Baymont Inn & Suites 6674 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Dr. Collegedale, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Dr. Collegedale, TN
- 100 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Wings Town 1805 E. 23rd St. Chattanooga, TN
- 71 Papa Johns 2700 S. Broad St. Suite-144 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Heavenly Flavored Wings 5231 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Haute Foods 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Events with Taste Catering 507-A W. 26th St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Signal Mountain Nutrition 801 Mountain Creek Rd, Ste. 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Thai Smile 219 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nail Creation 7804 E. Brainerd Rd. Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tree of Knowledge 1430 Jenkins Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cheese Louise/ The Brunchery (mobile) 503 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hotel Indigo Chattanooga 300 W 6th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mert’s Restaurant 713 Mountain Creek Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Nooga-Q 301 Signal Mountain Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Shangri-La Restaurant 14 E. St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mas Tequila Bar & Grill 4134 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Biba’s Italian 5918 Hixson Pike, Ste. 106 Hixson, TN
- 100 Hotel Indigo Chattanooga 100 W. 6th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Billiard Club 725 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hana Steak and Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Econo Lodge 150 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutchen Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Panera Bread 417 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Econo Lodge Continental Breakfast 150 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clumpies Ice Cream Co. 1401 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Firehouse Subs 1820 Gunbarrel Rd., STE 700 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Ave. Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Little Caesars #17 4632 Hwy 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Honey Seed 1705 Market St. Ste. 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Canopy Coffee 814 Scenic Hwy. Lookout Mountain, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Aqua Tots 6413 Lee Hwy. Ste. 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cloud Nine 5600 Brainerd Rd. Ste. FC8 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Creekside at Shallowford 7511 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #713 6007 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 91 El Metate I, Inc. 1238 Taft Hwy. Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 87 Southern Star 1210 Taft Hwy. Ste. D Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Couch’s Bar-B-Que 8307 Old Lee Hwy. Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Amigo’s East Ridge 3805 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheron Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Slick’s 309 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 76 Cascades Motel 3657 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 96 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Alexian Village Square 100 James Blvd. Signal Mountain, TN
- 94 Five Wits Table and Tap 1501 Long Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 China Kitchen 9408 Apison Pike Suite 110 Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Amigo’s East Ridge 3805 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Dawn School 7821 Hancock Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mayors Mansion Inn 801 Vine St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brainerd Rec Center 1010 Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 99 UTC Catering 615 McCallie Ave Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Moe’s Southwest Grill @ UTC 642 E. 5th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tazikis 432 Market St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Panda Express UTC 615 McCallie Ave. Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chick-Fil-A UTC 642 E. 5th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bento Sushi UTC 615 McCallie Ave Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Jersey’s Mike’s 5975 Elementary Way Ste. 103 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Blue & Gold Bistro UTC 615 McCallie Ave Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County:
- 93 Exclusive Quarters 210 James Asbury Dr. NW. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Ave. Cleveland, TN
- 98 Marco’s Pizza 143 Stuart Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Cleveland High School Culinarily Arts Class 850 Raider NW. Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Cleveland High School Cafeteria 850 Raider Nw. Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Wendy’s 401 Stuart Rd. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant Bar 3055 Keith St. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Pelicans Sno-Balls 610 Inman St. W. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 97 CBC Bar 185 E. Inman St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Indigo Café Bar 166 1st St. NE. Cleveland, TN
- 94 CBC Cleveland Kitchen 185 E. Inman St. Cleveland, TN
- 95 Tenampa MR 720 S Lee Hwy Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith St. SW. Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Laguna’s Kitchen Mexicano 1803 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 59 Japanese Hibachi Express 2350 Spring Creek Blvd. NE. Cleveland, TN
- 95 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2325 McGrady Dr. SE. Cleveland, TN