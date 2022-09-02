A Bradley County native and Walker Valley High School graduate works for a company who is highly involved in the Artemis 1 launch.
Megan Brantley-Gessner is the Senior Communication Specialist for Boeing’s Space Launch System Program.
She is one of the leaders on a team of people who are in charge of gathering visual assets that people see on the Boeing Space Twitter page.
Join the @NASA L-1 media briefing this morning for a weather update for the next #Artemis I launch attempt, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 3. The briefing begins at 9 a.m. ET: https://t.co/3hjaNZWcZe pic.twitter.com/2EsIPsGkUr— Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) September 2, 2022
The goal is to communicate to the public and key stakeholders about what is happening with the launch.
Megan Brantley-Gessner said it has been surreal being able to be eye to eye with the Artemis 1 rocket that will take the first person of color and woman to the moon.
“It has been too cool to share some of the things I have seen over the last couple of days. One of which is being able to be next to the launch pad, our team was able to do that a couple of days ago. To be able to see this massive rocket that stands like, 322 feet high, and to see it in person really humbles you,” Brantley-Gessner said.
Boeing is one of five prime contractors for the rocket NASA is planning to send to space.
“Boeing's main role is big orange core stage that you will see when you actually look at the rocket. It is made up of two different tanks, one is a hydrogen tank, the other is an oxygen tank. That is what helps to propel the rocket into the orbit,” Brantley-Gessner said.
Brantely-Gessner and her colleagues at NASA's Kennedy Space Center have been anticipating this launch for years and now people in the community are getting excited too.
“Anywhere that you go. I'll go into a grocery store and If I am wearing my Boeing t-shirt, I have people asking me about the launch. They are excited. Even this morning when I was driving into work, people are already lining up their cars along the shore line because they want to make sure they have a good spot,” Brantley-Gessner said.
She is hoping the launch is smooth and everything goes as planned.
“Space is hard. So, you have to go into it with a positive attitude and when it comes to Saturday, we are all going to be here with smiles on our faces, ready to support the customer, and do whatever that we can to ensure a successful launch. So, hoping for the best,” Brantley-Gessner said.