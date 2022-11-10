A Bradley County man who pleaded guilty to various drug-related charges in federal court has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 40-year-old Matthew Moore pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possessing with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
The DOJ says Moore admitted to selling or arranging the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl and in December 2019, law enforcement intercepted more than two kilograms of methamphetamine after learning that a drug courier would be delivering it to Moore at his Bradley County home.
During a search of Moore’s home, officers found more than $66,000 in cash, at least 400 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, crossbows and more than 145 firearms.
A judge ordered Moore to pay a $50,000 fine and turn over several weapons including multiple handguns, shotguns, and rifles; a sawed-off shotgun with ornamental woodworking; a Chinese SKS carbine; and a 40 mm M203 grenade launcher.
Moore will be on supervised release for five years following his prison sentence.