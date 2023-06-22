Allen Partridge of Bradley County has been indicted on ten counts of rape of a child and five counts of especially aggregated sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to Bradley County criminal court documents, the victim was between the age of eight and thirteen.
He is accused of the rapes between May 14th and May 25th.
To safeguard the privacy and well-being of the victims, their names will not be disclosed.
Incidents as such are clear reminders of the need for proactive measures to help prevent and address child abuse and exploitation.