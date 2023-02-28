A Bradley County man faces charges of aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.
The incident in Collegedale happened on February 24 in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway, when a Black male was seen getting out of a white Cadillac and forcing a smaller person into the vehicle while she was “kicking and screaming,” according the the incident report obtained by Local 3.
Collegedale police spotted the white Cadillac in the 10100 block of Lee Highway, following a woman who was crying and obviously upset.
The man, identified as Taurian Linder, got into an argument with the woman and she got out of his car. Linder put the car in reverse and struck the woman with the vehicle's door, knocking her to the ground.
Two witnesses told police that Linder then picked her up and forced her into the vehicle against her will, and called 911 to report the incident.
The witness also told police that the woman was screaming “leave me alone” and “I don’t want to go with you.”
Linder was taken to the Collegedale Police Department for booking and later transported to the Silverdale Detention Facility.