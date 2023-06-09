After years of faithful service, Bradley County K9 Joker is now retired.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is inviting the community to a Meet & Greet event where you can meet Joker and congratulate him on retirement!
The event will be held on June 21st, from 10-11 a.m. at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
Joker's seven-year career contains staggering statistics.
He was logged as having over 650 total deployments. Over 100 of these were successful tracks where the suspects were found and arrested without harm, and an additional 30 physical suspect apprehensions where he chased and held down the suspects until the arrest could be made.
In addition to suspect tracking, he was used in numerous missing child and adult tracking cases and had countless narcotic finds, with the drug seizures estimated to be at a value of over $500,000.
Needless to say, Joker was not your average K9.
His intensity to apprehend a violent felon could be switched on at a moment's notice, yet he could be brought into an elementary school and petted by groups of kids.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says he was loved by good and feared by evil. His story motivated others nationwide and brought a legislative movement in Tennessee, creating Joker's Law.