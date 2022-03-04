Perhaps Bradley County's most famous resident, K-9 officer Joker, made an appearance at the State Capitol on Thursday. The Tennessee General Assembly honored him for his service.
There was a proclamation reading for House Joint resolution 716
by Representative Mark Hall R (24) for the brave K-9 who intercepted a bullet for his handler officer Eduardo Choate last year in September.
"After being wounded multiple times, blood transfusions, feeding tubes, portion of the jaw missing...on his first day back he apprehended three suspects," said Representative Mark Hall at the Tennessee General Assembly.
They recognized him, just like any other Bradley County Sheriff's Deputy.
"Eduardo kind of text me and said 'Guess what you won't believe it, but they've took the feeding tube out, and they've got him eating soft food'. From that day forward no matter what Joker was, we at the sheriff's office was going to take care of him because he was one of us," said Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson.
Cleveland State students started a petition to make it a Class B felony to assault any law enforcement animal.
Their petition online read "those that protect us all."
The General Assembly acknowledged how he has protected civilians, and honored his time in the service.
"He caught more criminals than most of my detectives, I hope they aren't watching...but he is really good," said Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson.
The Criminal Justice Committee passed Joker's Law last month, and the bill moves to the General Assembly next month.
Joker goes back to Bradley County where he'll continue to serve the people.
"He is really a good officer he really is," said Representative Dan Howell R (22). "Joker has become a folk hero."
Joker's Law bill is expected to get a vote sometime in the next month.