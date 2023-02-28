A Bradley County grand jury has indicted a man who was arrested in 2021 for allegedly having child pornography.
According to the true bill, 53-year-old Thomas Lanier Bowling is charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor less than 50 images and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor more than 100 images.
According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Bowling was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department on February 27.
Bowling is being held in the Bradley County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
