Bradley County is applying for state and federal funding to bring reliable, affordable broadband internet access to rural communities.
Bradley County Mayor's Executive Assistant Adam Lewis said a community member calls with a question or concern related to the need for reliable internet service every week.
Lewis said for many years the challenge has been the lack of funding to get broadband internet access in rural areas.
Now, that has changed.
“In recent years with the ARP funds from congress as well as from the state funding has been less of an issue. There have been billions of dollars pumped into state and local economy across the country to address this very specific need,” Lewis said.
Last year, funds were awarded through grants to improve broadband internet access to northwestern and eastern parts of Bradley County.
“We are looking to the southern part of Bradley County now. Which we have identified as the area of greatest need as well as looking at how we can partner with several of the companies that offer service in investing that money as well,” Lewis said.
Lewis said getting federal funding is based on a federal communications commission map that is very inaccurate.
He said it shows that most of the area is served with broadband internet and that is not the case.
“They are asking for the public's input for the first time ever. Folks will be able to go and enter their address at their home or business and ensure that they are in an area that says they are served. If for some reason it says you are served and you're not, for the first time ever you can challenge that, Lewis said.
Lewis said the community needs to do this by January 13.
It will help prioritize federal funding.
“We are asking people and we certainly want folks to understand the urgency of the matter because in a little over a week that window will close and they will proceed with their new mapping system as it,” Lewis said.
Bradley County residents should click here for directions on how to help improve broadband internet access.