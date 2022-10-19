On Monday, Oct. 17th just before 4:30 a.m., a Frontage Road family was awoken by a complete stranger who entered their home, turned on the bedroom lights where they were sleeping and stood in the room.
The homeowners were understandably startled, yet poised enough to eventually convince the female to leave.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured during this incident.
When Bradley County deputies arrived, they were able to obtain camera footage provided by the homeowners.
The video, which has since gone viral, shows the female approaching entry points to the home. She gained access to the home through an unsecured side door.
A detective with Bradley County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the incident and discovered the uninvited guest was Leslie Mason.
Leslie Mason was later arrested and charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass.