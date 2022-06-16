Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched early Wednesday morning to the scene where a man was threatening suicide.
Deputies arrived at a home on Blue Springs Road in Cleveland about 1:00am and spoke with the man.
The deputies were "confronted with a threat on scene," according to a BCSO release, and shot the man.
Deputies attempted to life-saving efforts on the man, but were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced dead by medical professionals.
Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.