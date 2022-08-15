Bradley County Commissioners shot down a proposal for a new 'solidification process' to take place in their own landfill.

The proposal to start the process of solidification in Bradley Counties landfill, which is taking wet waste and turning it solid, all started when Bradley County decided to stop taking sludge waste from other communities back in March.

Some residents were complaining for years saying the extra sludge was making the landfill smell unbearable.

"If we don't allow them to have the solidification on site then they will revert to taking sludge from any county, I'm sure they'll have to to make money," said one Bradley County Commissioner.

Bradley County owns the landfill, but contracts the management to Republic Waste Services.

The choice to stop taking sludge waste from other areas has impacted the revenue Republic Waste Services makes. To earn their money back they proposed the solidification process to take place in Bradley Counties Landfill.

"The main concern I've been hearing from people, is what is in the solidified material going into the landfill," said County Commissioner.

We spoke with the Executive Assistant for Bradley Counties Mayor, Adam Lewis, who says commissioners asked for more details about solidification from Republics management leading up to Monday's meeting, but did not get the clarification they were looking for.

"The community felt like this was not in the best interest for Bradley County and certainly the community as a whole there around the landfill," said Adam Lewis.

County Commissioners decided not to approve the solidification proposal, but believe they would have made an unpopular decision either way.

"There is obviously not a solution that will make anyone happy in my opinion expect to close the landfill, and I don't see that as an option," said County Commissioner.

Now no solidification will happen at the Bradley County Landfill, but commissioners pointed out they cannot stop Republic Waste Services from bringing sludge waste from other areas to Bradley County to make up for lost revenue which will add to the smell.

"A decision ultimately had to be made, as far as any revenue loss or any financial impact, it's just too soon to know," said Lewis.

Lewis mentioned the city has installed state of the art air monitoring system around the landfill, allowing for residents to report smells and giving the Republic Waste Services the chance to be transparent about any odors.