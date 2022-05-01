Bradley County Ambulance involved in accident early Sunday morning, driver and passenger injured

This morning, just after 10 a.m, a Bradley County EMS Ambulance was involved in an accident.
The unit was responding to a call when the driver lost control of the vehicle on Inman St near the Oasis Gas Station and striking part of the building.
Both the driver and passenger were injured. One was transported to Erlanger, and the other to Tennova. Both are in stable condition.
The unit was not transporting a patient at the time, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Crews with the Bradley County EMA say thank you to the Cleveland Fire Department along with the Cleveland Police Department for responding. The team asks for your thoughts and prayers for the two injured EMS employees.
Bradley County EMA will handle the ongoing investigation.