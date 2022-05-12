This week, Bradley County SPCA is waiving all adoption fees for adult dogs through Saturday.
They said these adoptions are crucial, as space at the shelter is filling up quick.
"So any dog that is over 40 pounds or over a year old, their adoption fee is completely waived," said Bradley County SPCA Executive Director Melissa Smith.
"Adult dogs though, they have histories and you know more about their personalities and they are really delightful pets to have in your home," said Smith. "So my hope is by waiving the adoption fees, we'll give folks the intent to adopt an adult dog."
Smith said this isn't just to help pair people with pets, but to also help the shelter.
"Our intake is so high," said Smith. "I think we've seen almost 46 aniamals come through our front door as strays just this month."
She said with the rate of the shelter's intake, space could run out quickly.
"At our facility we have about 45 dogs right now, we can only house like 25-30 depending on the size of the dog. We're housing a lot of dogs in pop-up dog kennels," said Smith.
She said it's especially important to get dogs adopted this week with kitten sesaon right around the corner.
"Right now we're able to keep them separate and it's not stressing the cats out," said Smith. "But in a week or so, it's not smart to put dogs in the same room as stressed out cats."
Smith hopes people can lend a helping hand and pave the way for more pets in need.
"I always like to say by adopting a shelter dog, you're saving two dogs," said Smith. "You're saving the one you adopted and you're also saving the one off the street that needs a place to go."
The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
You must bring a leash and collar when adopting.
You can find more information here.