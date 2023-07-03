Starting Monday, July 3, employees as well as new hires at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office will be getting more money.
Patrol deputies starting pay will increase to a starting rate of $43,000. Correctional officers will start at $41,000.
Additionally, step increases based on an employee's years of service with the agency will be part of the process.
Bradley County Sheriff's Office also offers education pay, which is an additional supplement based on the amount of college education a BCSO employee has achieved.
The agency says that the higher pay for BCSO employees will help combat high inflation, reduce employee turnover, and will also help attract new applicants.
The new plan was passed after being approved by the Bradley County Commission.
For additional information of jobs at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, visit their careers website.