Severe storm shelters

Bradley County has activated the four designated Bradley County “Ready Room” Storm Shelters in advance of the expected Sunday night storms.

Doors will open at 7:00pm.

STAY WEATHER AWARE | Download the Local 3 Weather app

The locations are:

Minnis Rd Fire Station 11 (map link)

  • 365 Minnis Rd
  • Cleveland, TN 37323

Dalton Pike Fire Station 12 (map link)

  • 2015 New St
  • Cleveland, TN 37323

Georgetown Rd Fire Station 13 (map link)

  • 5345 Georgetown Rd NW
  • Cleveland, TN 37312

Walker Valley High School (map link)

  • 750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy
  • Cleveland, TN 37312

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather-related alerts, and a place to safely shelter in case of a tornado.

To receive local alerts on your cell phone, Bradley County residents can text the words “join cbcema” to 31002.