Bradley County has activated the four designated Bradley County “Ready Room” Storm Shelters in advance of the expected Sunday night storms.
Doors will open at 7:00pm.
STAY WEATHER AWARE | Download the Local 3 Weather app
The locations are:
Minnis Rd Fire Station 11 (map link)
- 365 Minnis Rd
- Cleveland, TN 37323
Dalton Pike Fire Station 12 (map link)
- 2015 New St
- Cleveland, TN 37323
Georgetown Rd Fire Station 13 (map link)
- 5345 Georgetown Rd NW
- Cleveland, TN 37312
Walker Valley High School (map link)
- 750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy
- Cleveland, TN 37312
Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather-related alerts, and a place to safely shelter in case of a tornado.
To receive local alerts on your cell phone, Bradley County residents can text the words “join cbcema” to 31002.