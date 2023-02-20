The Bradley County Commission is set to vote on placing a sign on South Lee Highway to honor Rhyne Howard, a WNBA player and former Bradley Central High School student.
Tennessee State Representative Kevin Raper brought the resolution to the Bradley County Commission, requesting a to honor Howard for her professional sport achievements with a sign in front of the high school.
Howard graduated Bradley Central High School in 2018 and went on to play for the University of Kentucky. Last year she was the first overall draft pick by WNBA team Atlanta Dream.
"I never met her, but she is a remarkable young lady on her achievements," said Thomas Crye, Chairmen for Bradley County Commission.
He said honoring Howard with a sign is a great idea, but he says there may be some commissioners who have reservations.
"Some people are wondering why we haven't recognized Steve Sloan who played for Alabama, Atlanta Falcons, Athletic Director at UTC, Central Florida and some of the others. Well that's really not the issue. The issue before us is the recognition for this lady."
During a phone call, Commissioner Louie Alford said Howard has done a great job for Bradley Central High School, but he's concerned with how the resolution was brought to the commission.
"Usually, resolutions come to the county commission through the work session or committee meetings, neither of these happened. It was just brought straight to the commission to vote on," said Commissioner Alford.
He said the resolution should have been initiated by the high school since Howard is a former student: "Mr. Raper should've went to the schools, talked to them about it, and then they OK'ed it and they presented to him and he could've brought it to us. That would've been the proper steps in my opinion."
Chairmen Crye said he's hopeful the resolution will pass with a 14 to 0 vote. He said the sign could be a motivation to students.
"They can identify with her, she's not that much older than them. And I think it's very appropriate, it's certainly a stimulus for them to improve themselves," explained Crye.
Bradley County Commissioners are set to vote on the sign Tuesday at noon.