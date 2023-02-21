Tuesday, Bradley County Commissioners voted 14 to 0 all in favor of honoring WNBA player and former Bradley Central High School student Rhyne Howard. They will symbolically rename part of South Lee Highway in front of Bradley Central High School in her honor with a sign. Commissioners say the change will not impact any addresses or businesses.
During the meeting several commissioners spoke highly of Howard and her professional achievements as a WNBA player on the Atlanta Dream and as a former Bradley Central student.
"I understand that she's a competitor, but she also brought great honor to us," said Vice Chairman Bill Winters.
Commissioner Joshua Rogers spoke passionately during the meeting because the sign will be located in his district. "Rhyne Howard is also someone who these young people in the community -- I have three daughters of my own -- she is someone that these people can look up too," he said.
Before voting, commissioners addressed certain issues that came up when the resolution was posted online. A Facebook user posted and claimed several commissioners were against the resolution.
"Sadly, these mistruths spread about the commission in regarding the vote have most certainly hurt, but only one person: Ms. Howard," said Commissioner Louie Alford.
"Facebook can be the ruin of unity in this community. When you go on Facebook and vilify the rest of us, all of us on a matter like this. This is not the way we should be living," added Vice Chairman Winters.
When it comes to concerns about how the resolution was brought to the board for voting, Commissioner Rogers said it wasn't rushed and was done properly.
"It was brought up last week in a work session, there were multiple times in the work session it could've been talked about and even today under the unfinished business it could've been talked about before the vote."
While the vote was unanimous, a concerned resident questioned the commission on why they're honoring Howard and not others who currently live in the county.
"I think an appropriate thing would've been to name a gym after this person or something more appropriate. So, what does this say to the people in our community that have really given back to the community?"
In response, Commissioner Rogers listed off several places in the county where they have honored people in the past. "We've also honored people like Bryan Smith with Bryan Smith workhouse, Stewart Road, Paul Huff Parkway. We've honored a lot of people here. Rhyne's just the first. My hope is this will continue," he explained.
Now that the resolution has passed, it will be voted on by Cleveland City Council. If they pass it, Tennessee State Representative Kevin Raper will work with TDOT to get the sign up.