An all Bradley County match-up didn't scare the Bradley Central Bearettes. Despite the 4A East Region 3 championship game being a rivalry game, they did what they do best, and that's win.
The Bearettes defeated Cleveland 59-32 for their eighth straight region crown. Bradley Central will host Stewarts Creek on Saturday night in a sub-state game and the Lady Blue Raiders will head to Blackman with a trip to Murfreesboro on the line.
It's nothing short of remarkable what Katie Wright has been able to accomplish in just her second season as head coach of the Soddy-Daisy Lady Trojans. Wednesday night was another perfect example.
Soddy-Daisy was able to defeat Signal Mountain 30-26 for the 3A East Region 3 championship. It's their first region crown in over 50 years.
The Lady Trojans will play host to Livingston Academy on Saturday in their sub-state game while the Lady Eagles head to Upperman.
The McMinn Central Chargerettes have been on a mission this season and Wednesday night proved to be no different. The Chargerettes defeated district foe Meigs County 75-37 for their second straight 2A East Region 2 championship.
McMinn Central will host Alcoa on Saturday while the Lady Tigers hit the road to Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Whitwell fell short of a region title for a second straight season against Van Buren County in 1A. The Lady Tigers will go to Pickett County for their sub-state game on Saturday.