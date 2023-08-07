It's no secret. The Bradley Central football team is loaded with talent in 2023.
The Bears have a pair of athletes heading to Tennessee next season in Boo Carter and Marcus Goree Jr. Both rank inside the top ten for recruits in Tennessee.
Kaleb Martin is another transfer that will take his talents to the Division-I level next season. The Miami University commit will bolster a Bears team that brings back 15 starters from a season ago.
Life is not easy in 6A, though, especially in a region with powerhouse Maryville.
Bradley Central will look to capitalize on the talent they have to make a special run this fall. The Bears open the season on the road at McMinn County on August 18th at 7:30 p.m.